Beautifully Simple Giving
GiveForm is a high converting, beautifully simple donation form for any device. It works within your website — customers can donate instantly, without being redirected away to complete the transaction.Get up and running in 5 minutes or less
High Conversions
We've crafted the form to ensure high conversions and ease of use.
Up & Running in 5 Minutes
Connect to Stripe, add some code to your site and you’re done!
Runs on Stripe
Donations are all processed securely through Stripe.
Monthly Recurring Donations
Grow your donor base with monthly recurring donations.
Set Donation Amounts
Set predefined amounts and show visitors how these amounts are used.
Social Network Sharing
Donors can easily share their donation and build awareness.
Mobile Friendly
Donation forms display perfect on desktop, tablet, and mobile.
Secure
Donations are processed securely using 128-bit SSL encryption.
Simple, Straightforward PricingFree Setup, No Contracts or Hidden Fees
1.9%
+ Stripe feesGiveForms Branding
2.9%
+ Stripe feesBranding Free